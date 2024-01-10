Lil Nas X has shared his new single is called ‘J. Christ’

Lil Nas X has announced his new single will be out this Friday and it’s called J. Christ.

The musician shared artwork of him being raised on a cross, an image that sure to provoke anger amongst some religious groups.

A second clip shared to social media showed the singer clad in silver boots on a cross that spins around and turns into a Transformer-like vehicle, complete with halo.

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas X said in social media posts announcing the new tune.

The rapper caused controversy with his last album. The video for lead track Montero (Call Me By Your Name) depicted Lil Nas X performing a lap dance for the devil. He recently commented that he was entering his Christian Era.

Since announcing the single the singer has been posting a steady stream of content to his social media including an image of his dressed as an angel while holding two assault rifles, and a letter proclaiming he’s been accepted in a Bible College run by late tele-evangelist Jerry Falwell.

Over on his Instagram account he’s posted a video of an interaction with a drag-version of the late Queen Elizaeth II where he asks her to dance along to his latest tune.

Look out for the video and new song at the end of the week.

