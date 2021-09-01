Lil Nas X reveals track listing for ‘Montero’ album

Lil Nas X has revealed the cover and track listing for highly anticipated debut album Montero.

A video sharing the names of the songs sees a naked Lil Nas X flying through the sky before he arrives in a beautiful land, posing in the album’s cover image.

The album will include Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Dead Right Now, Industry Baby (featuring Jack Harlow), That’s What I Want, The Art of Realization, Scoop (featuring Doja Cat), One of Me (featuring Elton John), Lost in the Citadel, Dolla Sign Slime (featuring Megan Thee Stallion), Tales of Dominica, Sun Goes Down, Void, Don’t Want It, Life After Salem and Am I Dreaming? (featuring Miley Cyrus),

The record is scheduled for release on 17th September.

The self-described ‘power-bottom’ has released a series of videos teasing information about his new album.

OIP Staff

