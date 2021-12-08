On This Gay Day: Musician Dan Hartman was born in 1950

Filed under History Posted by admin

Songwriter Dan Hartman’s music career spanned several decades

Dan Hartman was born on this day in 1950. His music career spawned some big hits between the 1970s and early 1990s and his sounds like on dancer floors across the world.

Born in Pennsylvania, Hartman’s music career took off when he joined the Edgar Winter Group as their bass player, he wrote on of their biggest hits Free Ride.

During his career he also collaborated with lots of artists writing songs, producing their records or adding his vocals. Over they years he teamed up with Nona Hendryx, Steve Winwood, Tina Turner, Holly Johnson, Time Bandits, Bonnie Tyler, Dusty Springfield, Chaka Khan, Janis Ian and Tom Robinson.

He also worked with James Brown, and in 1985 wrote his hit Living in America which was included on the soundtrack to the film Rocky V.

Hartman was diagnosed with HIV in the late 1980’s and reportedly did not seek treatment. He died of a brain tumor on 22nd March 1994. He had kept his sexuality private throughout his life, but friends have acknowledged that he was a gay man since his passing.

Since his death his work has been covered by many artists, and he’s often been sampled by dance artists. Blackbox’s hit Ride on Time is based around vocal samples from Loleatta Holloway’s 1980’s disco hit Love Sensation, which was written and produced by Hartman. The same sampled is used in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’s Good Vibrations.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.