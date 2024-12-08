‘Transgender is wrong” says former tennis great Margaret Court

Margaret Court, the former Tennis champion turned religious leader, has hit out and transgender people during a sermon at her Victory Life Church.

“Transgender is wrong.” Court told her followers on Sunday during a sermon where she urged people to show support for Israel’s military action in Gaza.

- Advertisement -

The 82-year-old religious leader said people need to take a stance against many movements in society including acceptance of euthanasia, abortion and recognition of transgender people.

Margaret Court speaking at the Victory Life Church in Perth.

Warning: Information in this article might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Last week in a video post on social media Reverend Court called for the Albanese government to be removed. During her sermon she said the message had been given to her by God to pass on to the nation.

“It’s time for our government to go. The Australian government should be ashamed of itself and the way its treated Israel.” Court said in the video.

Turning to reports that Australian youth experience mental health challenges Court said she believed that it could be attributed to teachings in schools about gender.

“When you’re told when you’re not sure that you’re a boy or girl – hey it’ll mess up your mind.” Court said. “It would have messed up mine as a kid, I don’t know about you, but I was a tomboy.”

In a rambling sermon Court said Australian youth needed to be told more about the reasons to support Israel and less about other topics.

“What they’re doing is wrong. Abortion is wrong. Euthanasia is wrong. Amen. Transgender is wrong.” Reverend Court said.

Court said Australians needed to look towards Europe claiming that young people there were regretting their decisions to transition gender.

“We’re finding with young people now, particularly in Europe – who have been going through this much longer than us – by the time they go through puberty, and they’ve had a sex change, and they come out after puberty, and they want to change back, and they can’t and then they commit suicide.” Court said.

Court has a long history of campaigning against LGBTIQA+ people and families. The religious leader has claimed that Australia’s youth are being brainwashed into being gay, lesbian or transgender.

Back in 2015 she claimed the Safe Schools anti-bullying program was akin to communism. The religious leader indicated that she believed that if people allowed thoughts of homosexuality into their ‘thought realm’ it may affect their thinking.

In 2013 Court described transgender people, and those choosing to be in same-sex relationships, as having their minds taken by the devil. Earlier this year she shared the urban myth that young people are identifying as cats.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au