Lil Simz says ‘NO THANK YOU’ to conformity and fame

Lil Simz follows up a banner year of award wins, sold-out shows and headline-making festival slots with a brand new 10-track album, entitled NO THANK YOU.

2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert catapulted Simz into the big leagues, crashing into the top 5 of the albums charts, collecting Mercury Music Prize, Mobo, Ivor Novello and Brit Award wins and earning her the biggest live audiences yet in the UK and Europe.

NO THANK YOU is a left turn for 28-year old Simbiatu Ajikawo. Both sleek and punk rock, Simz says it’s a two-fingered salute to conformity and fame, and all the expectations and restrictions that come with.

Recorded with her regular collaborator Inflo, Simz says this is her at her most free, daring and spontaneous. In her own words:

“Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

NO THANK YOU is out now.

Artwork by Karolina Wielocha

