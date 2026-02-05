Lily Allen announces extra shows for Sydney and Melbourne

Lily Allen has added extra shows in Sydney and Melbourne for her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl Tour.

Tickets for Lily Allen’s tour in October and November haven’t even gone on sale to the general public yet, but based on the demand for pre-sales to extra shows have been added to the scheduled.

The two new shows will take place at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney on Monday 26 October and Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Thursday 29 October. Presale allocations for the first Sydney and Melbourne shows are now exhausted.

The Frontier Member and lilyallenmusic.com presales for the new Sydney and Melbourne shows commences at 2pm AEDT today, Thursday 5 February.

​The Frontier Member and lilyallenmusic.com presales for all previously announced shows are currently running until Friday 6 February (12pm local time) / Perth commences 12pm local time today, before tickets for all seven shows go on sale to the public on Monday 9 February (1pm local time).

​Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/lilyallen and lilyallenmusic.com/tour/. ​

The English singer’s fifth album has been praised for it raw and honest lyrics which are reportedly about her ex-husband David Harbour’s infidelity and sex-addiction, and their marriage falling apart.

The album was Allen’s first musical output in seven years, and saw her return to the top of the charts. Her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour will begin in Glasgow in March before playing 14 dates around the United Kingdom.

Allen will then head to Canada and the United States for a dates, before returning for more shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The album has also seen Allen receive three nominations for the upcoming Brit Awards, including Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. She also placed two tracks in last weekend’s Triple J Hottest 100 poll.