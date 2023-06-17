Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne releases debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’

UK pop star Leigh-Anne, of Little Mix fame, has just shared her debut solo single, Don’t Say Love.

Leigh-Anne says the single will show a side of herself she is ready to share as a solo artist, with a high-energy, garage-infused beat.

“Don’t Say Love is about no longer seeking external validation and regaining my confidence and sense of self in a world where I often felt misunderstood and unheard.

“This video is a visual representation of me finding my voice. I’m excited to continue to do so with my first love, music.”

Don’t Say Love is out now.

Image: Hugo Comte

