Living Proud WA announce Making Queer Spaces Accessible project

Living Proud WA have announced a new project, focusing on making LGBTQIA+ events, venues and spaces accessible for all.

The Making Queer Spaces Accessible project aims to work with LGBTQIA+ spaces and event-runners to provide practical assistance, financial support and advice, as well as promoting accessible events to LGBTQIA+ and disability communities with a focus on WA’s upcoming PrideFEST celebrations.

Living Proud note that the 2018 study – The Everyday Experiences of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex People with Disability – found that LGBTI+ folks with disability experience greater difficulty connecting with queer communities and with disability communities.

The study found that these difficulties, as well as restrictions on expression of gender and sexuality, have consequences on LGBTI+ people with disability’s ability to form relationships and connect with community.

The peer-led project is run by Project Officers Sarah Collins and Jack Meakins, who share lived experience of LGBTQIA+ identities and disability, as well as professional experience in both LGBTQIA+ and disability sectors.

LGBTQIA+ people with disability are encouraged to steer the direction of the project through community consultations, online surveys or direct contact with the team. Living Proud WA are also seeking to employ LGBTQIA+ people with disability for the project’s Steering Committee and expert panel.

Community consultations for LGBTQIA+ people with disability will be held on Saturday 18th September in Leederville, Monday 20th September on Zoom and Wednesday 22nd September in Fremantle.

There will also be a youth consultation session on Tuesday 28th September in Perth. Eligible participants can also use the online survey here.

LGBTQIA+ groups and venues looking to learn more about the project can contact Sarah or Jack at [email protected]

OIP Staff

