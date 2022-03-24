Lizzo teases upcoming new single ‘About Damn Time’

Platinum-selling, Grammy award-winning superstar Lizzo made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week to tease eagerly-awaited new music.

Lizzo gave fans a tease of her upcoming single About Damn Time, due for release April 15.

Not only that, but Lizzo has also announced she’ll be pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live, slated as both the show’s host and musical guest on April 16, and her Amazon Prime show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is due this Friday, March 25 following Lizzo’s emotional search for her next backup dancer.

Lizzo has become a household name with well over 6 billion global streams and a Platinum selling debut album to date. Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut ARIA Gold album CUZ I LOVE YOU on April 19th, 2019, debuting at #6 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 albums chart and spending 24 consecutive weeks in the chart’s Top 10.

Truth Hurts also became the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist in history after spending seven weeks atop the charts. With anthemic smash hits like the 4x ARIA Platinum Truth Hurts, the 5x ARIA Platinum Good As Hell, the ARIA Platinum Juice, and Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott) already under her belt, Lizzo released yet another smash with the now ARIA Gold certified Rumors.

Her upcoming single About Damn Time is due April 15.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.