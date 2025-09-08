Search
Lizzo releases new mixtape ‘My Face Still Hurts from Smiling’

Culture

Lizzo has a surprise for fans, a new mixtape titled My Face Still Hurts from Smiling.

It’s the follow up to the mixtape she released back in June titled My Face Hurts From Smiling, and comes as fans wait for the release of her fifth album Love in Real Life which has also been promised for this year.

The new collection includes the thirteen tracks on her first mixtape of 2025, plus an additional nine new songs. There’s also collaborations with Lil Jon and Tierra Whack.

Since it’s release just a few months ago the first iteration of the mixtape has run up over 32 million steams in the USA, with songs like IRL which saw Lizzo collaborate with SZA, and Still Can’t Fuh, which featured Doja Cat, getting a lot of love from Lizzo’s fans.

The new collection is described as delivering bold vocals, memorable stadium-size hooks, and unmatched confidence.

Lizzo’s already got a solid bunch of hits behind her with tracks like Good As Hell, Truth Hurts, Boys, Juice, Cuz I Love You, About Damn Time, and 2 Be Loved (I Am Ready).

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

