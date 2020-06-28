Lizzo teams up with the Queer Eye cast for an animated video

Lizzo has teamed up with the Queer Eye cast for a lyric video to accompany her track Soulmate. The boys didn’t need to take any time out of their schedule though, it’s all completely animated.

The track features on Lizzo’s 2019 album Cuz I Love You. The track embodies Lizzo’s message of self love and body positivity. The clip also recreates one of Lizzo’s most viral moments as she departs on the back of a golf cart.

During the quarantine period Lizzo has apparently been locked away recording new music for her follow up album which fans are eagerly awaiting.

Take a look at the new animated clip.

