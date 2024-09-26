Search
LNP says it has no plans to roll back conversion therapy laws in Queensland

News

Queensland’s Deputy Opposition leader Jarrod Bleijie has dismissed claims by Labor suggesting that a Crisafulli LNP government would remove the state’s laws banning conversion therapy.

Education minister Grace Grace had posted a TikTok video stating that under a LNP government conversion therapy could once again become a legal practice. Her video was re-posed by Premier Steven Miles.

“I can categorically say it will not be.” Bleijie told local media.”

Jarrod Bleijie.

The Deputy Opposition leader said the claim was nothing more than a scare campaign, labelling the comments “disgraceful”.

“They’re disgraceful. They’re untrue. That’s why we are seeing the absolute gutter politics and campaigning from Steven Miles and his treasurer ‘Dodgy Dick’ and now Grace Grace.” Bleijie  said.

“He supports conversion therapy.” Grace said of the Opposition Leader in her TikTok. “People who support conversion therapy think that those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer, need to be cured.”

The minister said that because LNP leader David Chrisafulli and his colleagues all voted against legislation introduced in Queensland in 2020 it showed they supported the practice.

“It’s disgusting that someone who believes the LGBTQ+ community needs ‘fixing’ holds the highest-ranking position in the LNP. What’s worse is that he wants to be Queensland’s next premier.

“Which means if the LNP win the election in October, conversion therapy may once again be a legal practice.” Grace said.

The accusation was delivered as former federal senator Amanda Stoker withdrew from introducing Rabbi Shimon Cowen

The Queensland election will be held on Saturday 26th October.

