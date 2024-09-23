Queensland: Labor suggest LNP will roll back protections against conversion therapy

Queensland’s premier Stephen Miles says Opposition leader David Crisafulli and the Liberal National Party are supporters of conversion therapy.

The premier made the claim in a social media post sharing a video of Education Minister Grace Grace making the same claim.

“He supports conversion therapy.” Grace said of the Opposition Leader. “People who support conversion therapy think that those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer, need to be cured.”

The minister said that because Chrisafulli and his colleagues all voted against legislation introduced in Queensland in 2020 it showed they supported the practice.

“It’s disgusting that someone who believes the LGBTQ+ community needs ‘fixing’ holds the highest-ranking position in the LNP. What’s worse is that he wants to be Queensland’s next premier.

“Which means if the LNP win the election in October, conversion therapy may once again be a legal practice.” Grace said.

Liberal National Party Queensland leader Davids Crisafulli.

OUTinPerth reached out to Crisafulli to ask him what his party’s policy would be on the existing legislation if they win the election next month but did not receive a reply to our questions.

The claim came as one of Crisafulli’s star candidates distanced herself from an event involving prominent rabbi Shimon Cowen.

Cowen has been a vocal opponent of homosexuality, which he believes is often the result of trauma or bad parenting. He advocates that psychological counselling should be used to treat people who are homosexual.

Former federal politician Amanda Stoker, who is hoping to make a political comeback at the state election was promoted as introducing the rabbi at the launch of his latest book.

Cowen has campaigned against laws which ban conversion therapy and suppression and change practices, anti-bullying programs designed to protect LGBTIQA+ youth, and marriage equality.

Ay an event in 2017 organised by the Jewish Council of Victoria he compared same sex attraction to pedophilia, bestiality, incest and theft. He later said he had been misunderstood and offered an apology.

Cowen has also condemned feminism, transgender people, abortion and anti-discrimination laws that protect LGBTIQA+ people.

Amanda Stoker is hoping to return to politics at the Queensland state election.

Stoker has declared she was unaware of the anti-homosexual views promoted by Cowen, and telling the ABC that she would no longer be appearing alongside him at the Brisbane event.

The Liberal-National Party has also distanced itself from the event.

“This event was not organised by the LNP, it was not sponsored by an MP and the candidate is not attending this event,” the spokesperson told the ABC.

“Amanda had agreed to launch a book by the son of Australia’s former governor general, Sir Zelman Cowen.” they said. “Upon learning of some of his views, she withdrew from the event.”

Stoker herself has a history of voicing opposition to LGBTIQA+ communities. Back in 2017 she shared her own view that sexuality and gender identity were a choice. She’s also campaigned against transgender healthcare for youth.

The Tasmanian launch of the book was hosted by former Liberal senator Eric Abetz, while former Nationals leader John Anderson spoke at the Victorian launch.

Queensland premier Steven Miles.

Steven Miles becomes first premier to march in Brisbane’s Pride Parade

On Saturday Miles became the first sitting premier of Queensland to march in Brisbane’s annual Pride Parade.

At the march the premier said that if his government was returned in October, they would double the investment in Brisbane Pride, LGBTQIA+ Pride events throughout Queensland and the Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance.

The Queensland election will be held on Saturday 26th October.