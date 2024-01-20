Local drag show ‘The Queens of Sass’ did not disappoint

The Queens of Sass | Connections Nightclub | Until 21st January | ★ ★ ★ ★

The debut solo production from local drag queen Sassie Cassie, Queens of Sass did not disappoint, despite being one of many drag shows on the Fringe program this year.

Cassie lined up a cast of Queens that varied in experience genre and personality, and combined them together to create a show that was both personal and entertaining.

From a powerhouse opening featuring the central cast (Miss Cara, Alexas Armstrong, Veronica Jean Jones and Moesha) choreographed to perfection by Sassie Cassie, to

individual numbers from each queen, the show was interspersed with anecdotes from Cassie (who also hosted) about life experiences she had with each of them.

Though quite personal, these were great little snippets to break down the fourth wall and engage with the audience. At times they did go on for a little long, and the show ran slightly over time

perhaps as a result, but they tied the cast together nicely.

Each Queen delivered a solo performance that was unique to their performance style. Miss Cara belted out a disco ballad in a form fitting purple gown that showed off her lithe frame, while Moesha gave us a Super Bowl-worthy routine that Beyoncé herself would have been proud of.

Veronica Jean Jones was her signature campy self, a literal legend, not skipping a word in a tongue-twisting, energetic number that I’m dying to see again. As expected, Alexis Armstrong delivered. That’s the simplest way to put it – she sparkled, she flipped, she belted, and she was dressed to kill in an elaborate layered costume, choosing a mashup of Taylor Swift songs to prove just how versatile a performer she is (as if anyone was ever in doubt).

Each show has a guest performer, and we were lucky on opening night to have burlesque royalty Sugar Du Joure – with a hilarious and sexy draglesque routine, Sugar truly is the

Breast in the West, a heaven-sent deity that flawlessly flits between burlesque, drag, variety, cabaret and more.

Our host gave us great drag performances (and also choreographed some great group numbers), but also gave us those personal stories as well as a vocal performance – which

was unexpected. This gave a nice variety element to the show and something that most of us were not expecting, but were glad had happened.

Queens of Sass is a great start to Cassie’s solo producing journey, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she does next.

See Queens of Sass until 21st January. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kiera (they/them) is a passionate arts creator and consumer, especially in the fields of cabaret and burlesque. Combining 20+ years of arts experience with numerous research and education-based qualifications, they enjoy sharing their knowledge and experiences.

