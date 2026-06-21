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Cat Power to bring her critically acclaimed 2006 album ‘The Greatest’ on tour

Culture

Musician and songwriter Cat Power shot to international success with the release of her first wholly original album, The Greatest.

While Power, also known as Chan Marshall, had released six albums prior, each had featured or were entirely comprised of cover songs.

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The Greatest blends the sounds of southern soul with the indie rock vibe that dominated the 2000s.

Drifting between tracks exploring heartbreak, survival and longing, this album truly captures the sounds of the decade.

Power will be performing the album in full, alongside select favourites from her decades-spanning songbook.

Catch Cat Power in Australia and New Zealand this November and December. For dates and tickets, head to lovepolice.com.au

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On This Gay Day | Singer and actor Judy Garland died in 1969

OUTinPerth -
Judy Garland died in her London apartment on this day in 1969. She was aged just 47, but had already built a massive career...
Read more

Call for financial redress for unjustly treated LGBTI service personnel 

Graeme Watson -
Just.Equal Australia is urging financial compensation for LGBTI defence personnel discharged due to discrimination, citing trauma and international redress precedents.
Read more

A television version of Holden Sheppard’s ‘Yeah the Boys’ is in development

Graeme Watson -
Deadset Pictures is adapting Holden Sheppard's Yeah the Boys for the screen, spotlighting WA stories, football culture, and queer identity.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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