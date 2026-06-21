Cat Power to bring her critically acclaimed 2006 album ‘The Greatest’ on tour

Musician and songwriter Cat Power shot to international success with the release of her first wholly original album, The Greatest.

While Power, also known as Chan Marshall, had released six albums prior, each had featured or were entirely comprised of cover songs.

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The Greatest blends the sounds of southern soul with the indie rock vibe that dominated the 2000s.

Drifting between tracks exploring heartbreak, survival and longing, this album truly captures the sounds of the decade.

Power will be performing the album in full, alongside select favourites from her decades-spanning songbook.

Catch Cat Power in Australia and New Zealand this November and December. For dates and tickets, head to lovepolice.com.au