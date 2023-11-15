Local LGBTIQA+ archive to relaunch as Westpride Archive



The Gay and Lesbian Archives of Western Australia (GALAWA) has been keeping a record of local queer history since the 1990s, and the team are ready to relaunch as the WestPride Archives this Pride season.

GALAWA has been housed at Murdoch University Library and includes more than 5000 items currently catalogued in the collection, including books, banners, reel-to-reel tapes, paper ephemera, oral histories, Western Australian published material and banners from Pride Parades and feminist events gone by.

This archive holds a key into Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ history over the decades. They are a valuable resource for educators, students, political commentators and historians.

This event will include an opportunity to hear from the WestPride Committee and Giz Watson, the first openly lesbian parliamentarian in Australia.

View a selection of archived items on display, and celebrate the work to preserve this wonderful collection.

The launch begins at 5:30 pm on the 16 November at Murdoch University’s Geoffrey Bolton Library, with speakers from 6 pm. Register here for attendance.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.