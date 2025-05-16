Search
Local musician Cecilia has a new tune ‘Lemonade’

Culture

Local musician Cecilia has a new tune to share, it’s titled Lemonade.

It’s a rich and multi-layed track that showcases Cecilia’s sublime voice over a mix of meandering piano, solid beats and warm captivating guitars.

The uplifting and feel-good song is guaranteed to life your spirits.

Fans got their first taste of the song at Cecilia’s Fringe World show earlier this year.

The singer-songwriter has delivered a steady stream of quality tunes in recent years, head on to your favourite streaming service and check out Anybody Else But Me, Stay and Am I An Adult Yet.

