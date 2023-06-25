Log on to an online seminar this week to learn about ‘The Voice’

Senator Louise Pratt will host a Virtual Town Hall meeting this week giving members of the LGBTIQA+ communities a chance to learn more about the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The online session will see the Labor senator take part in a discussion hosted by Narelda Jacobs and featuring contributions from Tony Lee, Jim Morrison and Shane Sturgiss.

Tony Lee is the founder of Kimberly Blak Pride. The organisation was founded in late 2022 and aims to empower, provide voice and safe space for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sistagirls, Brothaboys, and LGBTIQA+ mob in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Jim Morrison is a longstanding advocate who has spent decades building bridges between the LGBTIQA+ communities and Aboriginal communities, and the providing a voice for those whose lives straddle both.

He is a Minang-Goreng Noongar Elder, a Traditional Custodian of WA’s pristine southern coast who has passed his strong Aboriginal values to following generations of his extended family.

Jim Morrison was Patron of Pride WA in 2006 and co-founded Queers for Reconciliation WA, as was initiated in NSW, in the same year to support his work in the LGBTIQ+ community.

Shane Sturgiss is a proud Aboriginal man with family links to Gundungurra and Ngarigo people and a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Shane is the CEO of BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation and has worked across several Aboriginal services, including the Director of Operations at The National Centre of Indigenous Excellence.

The event is promoted as an opportunity for our community to come together, learn, and engage in a constructive conversation about the Voice Referendum and its potential impact.

The online event is taking place on Wednesday 28th June from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Tickets to the free event are available now.

Read the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

