Looking for some new music – radio station RTRFM is having a CD sale

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Perth’s community radio station RTRFM is having a sale on Saturday selling off excess CDs from their library and CDs donated by the station’s 300+ music loving presenters.

The station will be taking over Measure Bar in Mount Lawley, which is underneath the popular station, for a massive CD clean out dubbed ‘Hotcakes’.

There will be CDs and vinyl on sale, plus a bake sale on Saturday July 4th, 9am – 2pm. Over the last few weeks the RTRFM have been culling their CD library as they make space for other things in their office and this means you’ve got a chance to pick up a bargain.

While the CD sale is one DJ Taylah Strano and Bixler will be providing some sounds for you to shop to and all social distancing rules will be in place. This will be a cashless event with sale only taking place through contactless payment. Entry is free and CDs will be cheap.

Members of the OUTinPerth team volunteer at RTRFM to create the weekly program All Things Queer.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.