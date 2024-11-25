Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says comments from John Carey are “pathetic”

Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has responded to concerns raised by Labor Minister John Carey about Pride WA ordering signage criticising Zempilas be removed from the Pride Parade on Saturday.

Speaking to The West Australian the Lord Mayor labeled the comments from Carey as “pathetic”.

“This is a pathetic attempt from a failed minister to divert attention away from his shocking record of delivery,” Zempilas said.

“Minister Carey should be worrying about housing and homelessness, not politicising community events.”

The Lord Mayor said the incident was sign that Carey was “unravelling”.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

Pride WA order the Labor and Rainbow Labor float to take down signs that were critical of the stance Zempilas took against a homeless shelter for women, and others that highlighted Liberal leader Libby Mettam’s vow to ban puberty blocker medication for transgender youth.

In addition to his role as the Lord Mayor, Zempilas is also the Liberal candidate for Churchlands for the 2025 state election, and an employee of 7West Media, the publisher of The West Australian. Both 7West Media and the City of Perth are major sponsors of Pride WA.

Speaking to OUTinPerth yesterday Pride WA Chairperson Michael Felix denied the call to remove the signs had anything to do politics, but rather were a safety concern.

“Pride WA appears to have been caught in the middle of an ongoing political controversy, that existed before the commencement of PrideFEST and was not of our making. This distracts from our core message of inclusivity, togetherness and a safe environment.

“Some of our volunteers were made to feel unsafe at the Parade and this is deeply concerning. This warrants further consideration at the appropriate time.”

The Chair of Pride WA was adamant that there were no political considerations in the organisations decisions.

“Operational decisions made by Pride WA during the Parade are not influenced by the views of our partners or sponsors, and are made purely on the grounds of public safety and creating a safe environment.

“Pride WA will take the opportunity to listen to our members and the wider community in the coming weeks and months after we have had an opportunity to rest and reflect. We deeply value feedback and are committed to open dialogue as we work together to create an environment where all can feel safe and heard.

OUTinPerth reached out to the Lord Mayor for comment yesterday but did not get a response, we have also approached the City of Perth and Liberal leader Libby Mettam for comment.