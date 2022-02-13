Luc Montagnier, French virologist who helped discover HIV has died

Luc Montagnier, the French virologist who helped discover HIV has died. He was 89 years old and passed away in Paris on 8th February 2022.

Montagnier won the Nobel Peace Prize for Medicine in 2008, sharing the prize with colleagues Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Harald zur Hausen for their groundbreaking work in discovering Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) as the cause of AIDS. The team published their findings in 1983.

He spent his career working at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and was a full-time Professor at Shanghai’s Jiao Tong University.

Later in his career Montagnier was criticised for suggesting the Covid-19 virus was deliberately created and had escaped from a lab. Montagnier proposed that the virus might have been a side-effect from scientists searching for a cure to HIV. His claims were dismissed by other experts and he was accused on promoting conspiracy theories.

