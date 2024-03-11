Luke Davies family thank community members for their support

Luke Davies family has spoken about the support they received from the community in the wake of his tragic death.

Luke and his partner Jesse Baird’s bodies were found on a rural property in New South Wales, NSW Senior Police Constable Beaumont Lamarre-Condon has been charged with their alleged murder.

The families of both men have made no public comments since their deaths were announced, but over the weekend Luke’s mother Sandra Davies posted a message online thanking people for their support.

A GoFundMe page created by Luke’s friends initially aimed to raise $5,000 to help his family with the costs of giving him a final farewell. To date it has generated over $75,000.

Sandra Davies said it had been a traumatic and difficult time for both families, but they were grateful for the generous support they have experienced.

“Wow an unbelievable $75000.00 donated to our beloved, and most beautiful, kindest soul Luke. It is with a grateful heart we thank you all sincerely although these words just don’t seem enough for the overwhelming love and generosity both Luke and Jesse have received these past few weeks.

“To all the family, friends and strangers for your generous gifts and words of support we appreciate all of your help during this very traumatic and difficult time and will continue to keep you updated as we start to prepare for Luke’s final farewell.” Luke’s mother posted.

Many of the people donating to the fundraising page commented that they did not know Luke Davies, but had been moved by friends reports of his kindness and spirit.

