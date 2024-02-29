Police outline their theories on how Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were killed

In the days following the discovery the bodies of missing Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, police have begun to outline their theories how the two men were tragically killed.

Police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon has been charged over the double homicide, and late last week he broke his silence giving information which led to the recovery of the two men’s bodies which Lammar-Condon had allegedly buried in shallow graves on a rural property. Their bodies had been placed inside surfboard bags.

In an interview with Channel 7, Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald revealed that Lamarre-Condon had purchased a single surfboard bag from a store in Miranda several days before the alleged murder.

‘We will be strongly claiming in our case that this murder was premeditated, and the second murder occurred because, unfortunately, of Luke’s appearance at the house,” Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald said.

Police have also recovered audio from CCTV cameras in the area that allegedly indicates that three shots were fired just after 9:30am on the Monday morning.

They will allege that after killing the two men with his police-issued weapon, Lamarre Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the garden of the Paddington property where Baird lived.

Barid’s housemates returned to the home on Monday night unaware that two bodies were hidden under a blue tarpaulin in their garden. They reportedly dismissed blood stains near where the bodies lay as potentially being spilt beetroot juice.

Lamarre-Condon then purchased a second surfboard bag, hired the white van, and returned to the property on Tuesday to remove the bodies from the garden. He then travelled with a friend to a property at Bungonia near Golburn to hide the bodies. His friend has been described by police as an “innocent agent” who was unaware of what was being transported in the van.

The police officer later returned to the property, and moved the men’s bodies again, relocating them to another property twenty minutes’ drive from the first location.

Friends have shared that Baird allegedly met Lamarre-Condon in a nightclub in 2023 but sought to distance himself from the officer who had sought a closer relationship. After discovering that Lamarre-Condon was posting messages online claiming to be in a relationship with the TV presenter, Baird allegedly tried to cut-off all contact with the police officer.

Police will allege that Lamarre-Condon began stalking Baird including breaking into his home, keying his car, and tampering with his car.

Lamarre-Condon will appear in court in April.

OIP Staff

