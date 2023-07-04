Lyle Shelton is worried about ‘fake’ gay penguins indoctrinating children

Aspiring politician from the Family First party, Lyle Shelton, has labeled Sydney’s gay penguins Sphen and Magic as “fakes” and accused them of being involved in the indoctrination of children into gay lifestyles.

The pair of penguins from Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium first came to attention in 2018 when staff noticed that the two had bonded and were hanging out like a couple. The Gentoo penguins have since raised two chicks together.

In a statement on the Family First party’s website Shelton shared his belief that the keepers should have encouraged Sphen and Magic to seek out female partners, describing them as a “contrived couple”.

The party is upset that the story of Sphen and Magic has now been turned into a learning resource for schools to help young children learn that same-sex relationships exist in nature.

‘What should be a story about the damage caused by human interference in the animal kingdom is instead being served up to our youngest, most impressionable children as education on thriving gay relationships and diverse parenting arrangements.” Shelton said.

“Family First stands completely opposed to all forms of propaganda being taught in schools and especially so when it comes to discussions on sexuality and diverse relationships.”

Shelton said if his party was elected to government in New South Wales that would take action to remove information of this nature from the curriculum.

The party however did not perform well at the recent state election, with Shelton attracting just over one per cent of the votes in his bid for a seat in the upper house.

Since leaving his previous role at the Australian Christian Lobby Shelton has been part of Cory Bernardi’s now defunct Australian Conservatives Party, spent time with the Fred Nile’s Christian Democrats and has now joined Family First.

