‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’: Viola Davis stars as queer blues legend

An award-winning Broadway show is coming to Netflix with a stellar cast and a slice of history.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, stars Viola Davis as the titular character.

Ma Rainey was a pioneer in the world of blues, and for Black women in the public eye.

Set in 1927 Chicago, the film explores Rainey’s rise to fame despite the odds, railing against racism in the music industry and wider America.

Rainey was also reported to have had relationships with women, alluding to bisexuality in her lyrics.

The film will also mark the final feature for the late Chadwick Boseman, whose passing from colon cancer shocked the world earlier this year.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also stars Dusan Brown, Michael Potts, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts. The film hits Netflix this December.

