Macy Gray says she never meant to hurt anybody with trans comments

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer Macy Gray has back pedaled on her comments about transgender people telling the USA Today show that she never meant to hurt anyone when sharing her views with UK talk host Piers Morgan.

“I think it takes a lot of courage to be yourself, to go out in the world and be honest about who you are. And so I think anyone who is in the LGBT community is a hero and sets an example for all of us,” she told host Hoda Kotb.

“I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people.”

Gray went on to say that the last week had been a huge learning experience for her and her views had changed.

“You can call yourself whoever you believe you are and nobody can dictate that for you or take that away from you,” she said.

“I’ve learned so much. Being a woman is a vibe and it’s something I’m very proud of and something that it is very precious to me.

“I think that if you in your heart feel that’s what you are, then that’s what you are regardless of what anybody says or thinks.

Earlier in the week Gray appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where she said she has no objection to using people’s pronouns, but said she personally does not consider transgender women to be women.

“As a woman, just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” she said. “If you want me to call you a ‘her’, I will.

“Because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

Gray described a woman as being a “human being with boobs.”

“How about you start there? And a vagina,” she told the Sky News host.

In the interview Gray also spoke about how she felt that Harry Potter author J.K Rowling had been treated badly over her views on transgender women. Her shout out to the author saw Rowling tweet the next day that she heading out to buy all of Gray’s back catalogue.

Macy Gray first came to prominence in the late 1990’s with her song I Try, she alter had a successful collaboration with Fatboy Slim and went on to release several additional albums.

Macy Gray last performed in Perth in 2017 at a concert which saw hundreds of audience members demand refunds. On that occasion the singer was described as just playing a few tunes off her laptop and failing top meet audience expectations.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.