Madonna announces incredibly massive free concert in Rio

We had thought that maybe Madonna’s Celebration tour would not have any dates in the southern hemisphere, but the Vogue Queen has just announced she will cross the equator for a massive free party in Rio de Janeiro.

The final stop on the tour will be a gigantic free concert on the Copacabana Beach in Rio on 4th May.

Promising to create the world’s biggest dancefloor as she celebrates four decades of making music, the show will be open to people on a first come, first served basis. It will also be broadcast live on local television.

To date the tour has visited 14 countries. The Celebration Tour began in London last October, its original start dates delayed after the singer fell ill and needs months of recovery time.

Since then, it’s travelled to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and back to London for some extra shows. After a Christmas break the show’s US and Canadian run began in January. Madonna’s spent the last few months delivering a string of US dates, the tour will head to Mexico for five massive shows in Mexico City.

