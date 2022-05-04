Madonna announces new career spanning remix collection

Madonna has announced she’s releasing a new compilation of dance remixes that spans her whole 40 year career.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones will mark the singers recent record breaking 50th track to top the Billboard Dance charts, and will bring together some of her favourite remixes from across her career.

Clocking in at a whopping 220 minutes the new collection will include versions of Madonna’s tunes remixed by everyone from Shep Pettibone, to William Orbit, Honey Dijon, Avicii, Offer Nissim, Tracy Young, Stuart Price under his Jacques Lu Cont guise, and Pet Shop Boys.

There will also be a slightly shorter 16 track of the collection too. To start the party Madonna has put out a new edit version of her 1985 hit Into the Groove.

Madonna previously released the remix album You Can Dance in 1987 which featured remixed versions of songs from her first three albums, alongside one previously unreleased tune.

In 2019 Madonna released Madame X the fourteenth album of her career. The new compilation includes tracks from across her long career, with songs from all of her albums included.

Surprisingly her 1986 bestselling album is the least represented with just Open Your Heart making it on to the new compilation. The album’s other hits included Live to Tell, True Blue, La Isla Bonita and Papa Don’t Preach.

Underappreciated 2003 album American Life is the most represented album with five singles from the collection making the cut.

The new collection will be available digitally on 19th August, alongside a 3CD physical release and a 6LP vinyl option.

Track Listing

Holiday (7” Version) + Like A Virgin (7” Version) Material Girl (7” Version) Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +# Open Your Heart (Video Version) + Physical Attraction (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +# Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +# Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit) Express Yourself (Remix/Edit) Keep It Together (Alternate Single Remix) *+ Vogue (Single Version) + Justify My Love (Orbit Edit) Erotica (Underground Club Mix) Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit) +# Fever (Radio Edit) + Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix) Bedtime Story (Junior’s Single Mix) Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Miami Mix Edit) Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit) Ray Of Light (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +# Nothing Really Matters (Club 69 Radio Mix) + Beautiful Stranger (Calderone Radio Mix) American Pie (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix) Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit) Don’t Tell Me (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +# What It Feels Like For A Girl (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit) Impressive Instant (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +# Die Another Day (Deepsky Radio Edit) +# American Life (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+ Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +# Me Against The Music (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears feat. Madonna Nothing Fails (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+ Love Profusion”(Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit) +# Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit) Sorry (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +# Get Together (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) + Jump (Axwell Remix Edit) 4 Minutes (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +# Celebration (Benny Benassi Remix Edit) Give Me All Your Luvin’ (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix) Turn Up The Radio (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+# Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+ Ghosttown (Dirty Pop Intro Remix) Bitch I’m Madonna (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – feat. Nicki Minaj Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) Crave (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee I Don’t Search I Find (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

*previously unreleased

+available digitally for the first time

# available commercially for the first time

