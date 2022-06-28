Madonna releases career spanning compilation ‘Finally Enough Love’

Madonna has released Finally Enough Love, the 16-track edition of her career-spanning compilation album.

The release follows the exclusive performance revue in NYC last week at Terminal 5 which was created by Madonna, with support from RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen, to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride month.

The night included a special performance from Madonna herself, where she joined queer rapper Saucy Santana for the new remix Material Gwerll, and Tokischa for Hung up on Tokischa.

Finally Enough Love arrives ahead of the 50-track version Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which is coming on August 19, 2022.

The two collections, curated by Madonna, are in celebration of her historic milestone as the first and only recording artist to have 50 #1 hits on any single Billboard chart when she topped the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time.

These new collections mark the first album release to be part of the newly announced partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, which will feature an extensive series across her groundbreaking career.

50 Number Ones spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top producers. In addition to fan favorites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut.

The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version. A limited-edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available and has already sold out in pre-orders.

The 16-track edition, Finally Enough Love, will be available in physical format on August 19, and fans are told to expect more surprises to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna’s 40 years in music.

Boasting more than 220 minutes of remixes, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones flows in mostly chronological order, showcasing the many musical reinventions that made Madonna an international icon, from 1983’s Holiday to 2019’s I Don’t Search I Find, with remixes by some of the biggest and most influential DJs of all time including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, and Avicii.

On several songs, Madonna is joined by other incredible artists including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Nicki Minaj. Each remix was newly remastered for the collection by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna’s two most-recent studio albums, Rebel Heart (2015) and Madame X (2019).

Both of these new collections also highlight You Can Dance, Madonna’s first-ever remix collection. Celebrating 35 years this year, You Can Dance has sold more than five million copies worldwide and is still the second best-selling remix album of all time.

The collection also pays homage to Everybody, Madonna’s first single, celebrating its 40th Anniversary on October 6. Madonna redesigned the album’s chronology by picking three edits from You Can Dance, including Into The Groove, Everybody and Physical Attraction, which reflects the underground club vibes that inspired her first recordings as a Sire artist.

Along with those rarities, these albums also introduce versions that are seeing their first-ever official release, including the Alternate Single Remix of Keep It Together, the Offer Nissim Promo Mix of Living For Love, and more.

Finally Enough Love is out now.

Image: Steven Klein

