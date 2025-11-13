Madonna shares 20th anniversary edition of ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

Madonna has marked the 20th anniversary of her Confessions on a Dance Floor album by releasing a special edition of the record with bonus tracks.

Fans can now easily hear the tune Fighting Spirit which was previously only included as a bonus track on some versions of the album, and Superpop which was a download for members of her fan club.

The new version also includes the B-side track History, which appeared on the Jump single. As well as popular remixes including the Pet Shop Boys reworking of Sorry, Stuart Price’s remix of Get Together, under his Jaques Lu Cont moniker, and Axwell’s remix of Jump.

Lesser-known remixes of Hung Up by Chus & Ceballos and Archigram are also added to the nbew deluxe offering.

The record was Madonna’s 10th studio album and was released in November 2005. It was seen as a major comeback after the lackluster American Life album of 2003.

Pulling together influences of disco, electro-pop and club music the album saw Madonna working with British producer Stuart Price. Longtime collaborator Mirwais also contributed to some songs, as did Madonna’s brother-in-law alt.country singer Joe Henry. Swedish production duo Bloodshy and Avant were also collaborators.

The entire album runs as a single listening experience with each track morphing into the next. The album produced a string of hits including Hung Up, Jump, Sorry, and Get Together.

The lead single was notable for including a sample of ABBA’s tune Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) one of the few times the Swedish band have allowed their work to be sampled. ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus only granted permission after Madonna personally wrote to them.

Madonna recently announced that her next studio album, set for release in 2026, will be a follow up to Confessions on a Dance Floor. The album will see her and Price working together once again.

Madonna’s last album of new material was 2019’s Madame X which saw her work with producer French producer Mirwais, who also helmed her Music album, alongside Diplo, Mike Dean, the Picard Brothers, and Jason Evigan.

Stuart Price has an impressive list of production credits, aside from his work with Madonna, he’s also created hits for Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Seal, and Scissor Sisters. He’s also put out lots of music with his band Zoot Woman, and remixed under many aliases including Les Rhymes Digital, Jacques Lu Cont, Paper Faces and Man with Guitar and Thin White Duke.

Before then fans will get to enjoy an extended version of her Bedtime Stories album with an EP of unreleased tracks, demo versions and remixes expected at the end of the month.