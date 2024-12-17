Madonna shares she’s making new music with Stuart Price

Madonna has confirmed she’s been in the studio making new music with producer Stuart Price.

The singer shared the news via an Instagram post that showed her in the studio with Price, her kids, and

- Advertisement -

Price collaborated with Madonna on her American Life record in 2003 co-writing the song X-Static Process and playing keyboards on the album. For her follow record 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor he moved into the producer’s seat.

A stack of Madonna’s hits were co-written with Price including Hung Up, Get Together, Sorry and Jump.

Price is well known for his own music in his own band Zoot Woman, and through his various remix monikers including Les Rhymes Digital, Thin White Duke, Jacques Lu Cont, Paper Faces and Man with a Guitar.

He’s also produced music for Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Pet Shop Boys, Gwen Stefani, Scissor Sisters, Seal, Jessie Ware, New Order, Dua Lipa and many others.

Since their initial collaboration Price has stayed on a Madonna’s musical director for her subsequent tours.

When the two were pictured in a studio a few months ago fans hoped it was the sign of a future collaboration, but there was also speculation that they could have just been working on the sound mix for the concert video of Madonna’s recent Celebration World Tour.

In the manic video, set to the sound of 80s hit Dirty Cash (Money Talks) by Stevie V, Price and Madonna are shown hanging out in a studio.

In a quick succession of cuts we see the pair dancing, lounging on a sofa, listening to sounds and playing on keyboards. Madonna’s daughters Estere and Stella are also pictured behind the microphone.

Madonna is spotted wearing a black and white jacket that appears to be sporting drawings from her friend artist Keith Haring. At one point her manager Guy Oseary peers in and nods in approval.

Over her career Madonna has worked with a huge range of producers from Nile Rogers, to Avicii, William Orbit, Mirwais, Shep Pettibone, Patrick Leonard, Nellee Hooper, Dallis Austin, Babyface, Timbaland, The Neptunes, and Diplo. Sometimes producers involvement with Madonna will extended beyond a single record, but usually when she’s done with them they never reunite.

Her last album was 2019’s Madame X. The break between that album and its follow up will be the longest gap Madonna’s had between releases since her debut album arrived in 1983. Her next record will be her 15th studio album.

Check out our 2013 chat with Stuart Price.