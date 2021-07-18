Madonna’s new doco will screen exclusively on Paramount+

Music,News

Madonna fans just got a big reason to subscribe to new streaming service Paramount+. The singer’s new documentary Madame X is set to premiere on the channel in October.

Madonna broke new group with here 1991 music documentary Truth or Dare: In Bed With Madonna which followed her world tour. Now three decades later the cameras followed Madonna and her family as she undertook a very different set of performances.

After decades of touring the globe with giant stadium shows, Madonna scaled things back for the tour in support of her fourteenth studio album. The iconic performer played 75 theatre dates across America, Portugal, London and Paris.

The last time a Madonna tour took in intimate venues was her first tour The Virgin Tour in 1985, the singer did however present a theatre show Tears of a Clown to select fans during her Rebel Heart tour.

The media release for the upcoming documentary says the film will take “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna´s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”

Madame X will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada on October 8, while MTV will air it outside of these markets.

OIP Staff

