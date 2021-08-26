Mae Martin and Elliot Page get matching tattoos

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Good friends Mae Martin and Elliot Page have shared that they recently got matching tattoos.

The pair posted a photo to social media of their recent outing to Toronto’s Midway Tattoo and Piercing, where artist Andrew White inked them both with a coffee cup.

Martin’s tattoo is on their midriff, while Page sports some new ink on his arm.

“Someone stop us from getting more tattoos. Thanks” Martin wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Martin’s Netflix series Feel Good recently dropped its second series on the streaming service.

Page has been sticking to voice acting roles since sharing their gender transition. Their last screen role was in the TV series Tales From The City.

Earlier this year Elliot Page made history as the first transgender man to appear on the cover of TIME magazine.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.