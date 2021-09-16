Magda Szubanski joins cast of new drama ‘After the Verdict’

Magda Szubanski will join Sullivan Stapleton and Lincoln Younes in a new drama for Channel Nine that’s just been green lit for production.

To catch a killer, four everyday people go beyond the call of jury duty in the new drama series After The Verdict.

The show is being created with a with major production investment from Screen Australia.

Sullivan Stapleton is best known for his work on Animal Kingdom, Strike Back, and Blindspot, while Lincoln Younes has appeared in Doctor Doctor, Grand Hotel and Tangle.

Magda Szubanski has been an audience favourite via her work on Kath and Kim, Babe and most recently hosted the quiz show The Weakest Link.

After The Verdict tells the story of four very different Australians who have just finished jury duty on a high-profile murder trial. As they return to normal life, they begin to question their verdict and take matters into their own hands, investigating the murder themselves as they juggle the pressures and impacts on their personal lives.

Screen Australia’s Head of Content Sally Caplan said the creative team behind the project had an impressive track record.

“Creators Ellie Beaumont and Drew Proffitt have a proven track record of highly entertaining dramas and Screen Australia is pleased to support them, together with a talented creative team, on the distinctive new series After The Verdict. With an engaging storyline that showcases contemporary Australia, I’m confident it will appeal to audiences here and around the world.”

The show is being made by writers and executive producers, Ellie Beaumont and Drew Proffitt (House Husbands, Dead Lucky), writer Romina Accurso (The Heights, Spreadsheet), directors Peter Salmon (Halifax: Retribution, Rake), Lisa Matthews (Doctor Doctor) and Fadia Abboud (Les Norton, Five Bedrooms), producer Jo Rooney (Jack Irish) and executive producers Greg Sitch (Fisk, The Letdown) and 9Network Head of Drama, Andy Ryan.

