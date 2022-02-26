Mahmood and BLANCO will represent Italy at Eurovision 2022

It’s just a few hours until Australia decides who our representative will be for Eurovision 2022.

Host nation Italy has already decided who’ll be representing then in the competition with singer Mahmood and BLANCO teaming up. The pair recently won the Sanremo music Festival, which also made them Italy’s entrant for the international song competition.

Italy won the right to host the competition after wining Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam. Glam rock band Måneskin took home the trophy with their song Zitti e buoni. It was Italy’s first win since 1990 when Toto Cutugo was the victor. Italy also won way back in 1964 when Gigliola Cinquetti performed Non ho l’età.

Mahmood first shot to fame on the Italian version of X Factor, he’s released two albums to date and previously represented Italy at Eurovision in 2019 where he was the runner up. This time round he’s teamed up with newcomer BLACO. The 19 year old singer and rapper has already had a number one album in Italy.

The duo recently posed naked on the front cover of the Italian version of Vanity Fair magazine. When the image was posted to Instagram it was censored.

Take a listen to their tune Brividi, can Italy win the competition two times in a row?

