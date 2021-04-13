Maisie Williams signs on as Ambassador for fashion brand H&M

Maisie Williams, best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and Doctor Who has signed up to be an Ambassador for fashion brand H&M.
H&M said they were thrilled to announce a partnership with Williams to lead a worldwide initiative towards a more sustainable fashion future. Describing it as a major effort towards meeting the goal of only using recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030, H&M said Williams would join them throughout the year to drive change in fashion — in the virtual world and real life.
The project will encouraging the reuse, remaking and recycling of unwanted garments– in a united effort to close the loop in fashion.
Williams said she was excited to be taking part in the initiative.
‘I am excited to finally share the news of my partnership with H&M as Global Sustainability Ambassador and cannot wait for you all to see what we have been working on. In this role, I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future. The long term goal is to use 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for textiles across the full H&M Group brands by 2030. It’s time to take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect our planet for the next generation.’ Williams said.
The project will also see a digital version of Williams being created allowing her to deliver advocacy in digital spaces. The lifelike avatar was painstakingly created by 3D animators at Goodbye Kansas Studio and will make her debut in a launch film.
Avatar Maisie and real-life Maisie will make several appearances throughout the year, engaging with H&M customers and inspiring action, sometimes together, other times on their own.
Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our
GoFundMe campaign.