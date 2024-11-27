Search
Malaysia court orders the return of Swatch watches

News

A Malaysian court has ordered that the government must return watches it seized from Swatch.

The government raided the Swiss manufacturers stores in May 2023 seizing rainbow coloured watches and arguing that they promoted homosexuality. Homosexuality is illegal in the Asian country, the laws on its book stretch back to times of British colonialism.

The High Court has ordered that 172 watches that were seized should be returned because the government authorities failed to get a search warrant before taking action.

The watches were taken from 11 different shopping malls across the country and have a value of USD$14,000.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told a news conference that while he respected the court’s decision, he would wait to read the full judgement before deciding what the government’s next move would be.

In recent years there have been an increased number of reports of the government taking stronger action against the local LGBTIQ+ communities and public displays of allyship.

National

New resources combat disinformation on trans youth healthcare

0
New resources shining a light on evidence and the lived experience of gender-affirming care for young trans Australians.
News

Rainbow Futures share their thoughts on the Pride Parade sign controversy

0
""This approach silences those already marginalised, and reinforces the prioritisation of institutional comfort over community needs and safety"
Community

City of Bayswater seek input on Access and Inclusion Plan

0
The City of Bayswater is seeking community input as they work to develop a new strategy for access and inclusion.
News

Government announces renewed commitment to tackling HIV

0
Health Minister Mark Butler has shared a new National HIV Strategy.

Newsletter

Culture

New resources combat disinformation on trans youth healthcare

Leigh Andrew Hill -
New resources shining a light on evidence and the lived experience of gender-affirming care for young trans Australians.
Rainbow Futures share their thoughts on the Pride Parade sign controversy

Graeme Watson -
""This approach silences those already marginalised, and reinforces the prioritisation of institutional comfort over community needs and safety"
City of Bayswater seek input on Access and Inclusion Plan

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The City of Bayswater is seeking community input as they work to develop a new strategy for access and inclusion.
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

