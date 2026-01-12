Malaysian leaders vow to crack down on gay camping outings

Outrage has continued to grow in Malaysia over a HIV outreach program that was promoted as a “glamping” experience for people who identify as being LGBTIQA+.

The glamourous camping event ‘Glamping With Pride‘ has promoted by local LGBTIQA+ rights organisation Jejaka and is set to run on the weekend of 17-18 January in the Hulu Langat region of Selangor.

They’ve stressed the event is a “private, community-based retreat focused on wellbeing, peer support, and health awareness”, but politicians and leaders are calling for police to stop the event from proceeding.

The Sultan of Selangor Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The Sultan of Selangor, the constitutional ruler and head of state of the region, has joined the growing chorus of disapproval condemning the event.

Religious leaders say in a recent audience with the sultan he voiced the strongest opposition to festivals, parades, events and any promotion of LGBT lifestyles in the state.

Selangor Islamic religious council (Mais) chairman Salehuddin Saidin and state mufti Anhar Opir said the sultan had ordered them to take firm action against any LGBT-related activities. They said the sultan voiced concerns that the events would be offence to Allah, and invite divine retribution upon the state.

“Muslims, especially youths, should not follow Western lifestyles that endorse such practices under the banner of human rights,” they said.

“Not all human rights freedoms can be accepted or applied within Muslim communities if they contradict Islamic teachings.” the pair said in a statement provided to local media.

News of the event spread across social media in recent days and police say because of the number of complaints they’ve received they have now opened an investigation in to the event. They will be looking to see if Section 504 of the Penal Code (for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (for improper use of network facilities or services) have been broken.

Jelaka have defended the event pointing out it is a lawful camping activities at a registered venue, and says that it does not violate any Malaysian law.

“Camping, gatherings and community education are legal activities in the country,” it said in a statement, adding that the private, vetted gathering would focus on well-being and health awareness, including HIV education.

In an interview with a local media outlet Dhia Rezki Rohaizad, Jejaka’s deputy president, said the real threat was from potential vigilante action stirred up by politicians over the event, and the continued vilification of people who were attending.

Malaysia has recently seen a ramping up of raids on events that authorities deem to be related to the gay community, and this week a group of thirteen community organisations released a statement highlighting how the approach is impacting important work in health prevention.

They cited a survey following a police raid in Kelantan last year, which found that 61% of the respondents felt discouraged from attending future health events, while 83% reported a drop in trust towards law enforcement.

“These investigations are completely counterproductive to the health ministry’s public health efforts, and the overall government’s efforts to end AIDS by 2030,” the groups said, noting that the ministry had said that the gay, bisexual and queer community remained a “hard-to-reach population”.

While the investigation into the Glamping With Pride is with police, the countries department for religious affairs (Jakim) said the event could not continue.

Dr Zulkifli Hasan, a minister within the department commented on the controversy on Monday.

“Jakim will cooperate with all relevant authorities to monitor the situation and ensure that the organisers do not proceed with the programme.

“Meanwhile, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department will take follow-up action in coordination with the police,” he told reporters.

Homosexual sex is illegal in Malaysia, but being being gay itself is not punishable. The section of law that relates to homosexuality in section 377A which inherited from the country’s time as a British colony.

Those caught participating in same-sex sexual activity can face fines, caning and up to 20 years in prison. There are also penalties for lesbian activity. Islamic citizens may also be sent to separate Islamic courts for additional penalties. Malaysian LGBTIQA+ people often face discrimination and have few legal protections.

The director-general of Jakim, Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, has argued that the event should also also be investigated for breaking section 377 of the penal code, the laws relating to homosexual sexual activity, as well of sections of the code relating to people being forced into sex without their consent.