Malaysian ‘Glamping with Pride’ event under scrutiny

Concern has been raised over a LGBT themed camping event in Malaysia. Glamping with Pride is set to run on the weekend of 17-18 January in the Hulu Langat region of Selangor.

The event is advertised as included storytelling around a campfire, a fashion runway show, and a skit competition.

Jejaka, the LGBT organisation behind the event, said the program is a “private, community-based retreat focused on wellbeing, peer support, and health awareness”.

“It involves lawful camping activities at a registered venue and does not violate any Malaysian law. Camping, gathering, and community education are legal activities in this country,” they said in a statement vowing to push on with the event despite warnings of police and government intervention.

The state Selangor government has called for authorities to look into the event. State Youth and Entrepreneurship Committee chair Mohd Najwan Halimi told local media that the state would not accept any attempts to promote gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender culture.

“The state government will not compromise on any efforts to spread and promote deviant culture and values that are contrary to societal norms.

“I have contacted the police and requested that the authorities conduct an investigation and take appropriate action.” he said.

Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar has also called for an investigation. saying it was important that youth in the region were protected.

Selangor Islamic affairs and cultural innovation committee chairman Fahmi Ngah said police would be monitoring the event closely, but noted the promotion of the event had made no references to “deviant behaviour”.

News of the LGBT themed event has also led to the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) to call for national guidelines on community events around what they describe as “sensitive issues”. The youth organisation says there needs to be laws around the branding used on events even if they are not for a wide audience.

Jelaka has responded to the concerns highlighting that a time when Malaysians face many challenges due to cost of living challenges politicians might want to think about their priorities.

“We call on all parties to act with restraint, proportionality and humanity. Malaysia is strengthened not by fear and moral panic, but by allowing its people to live with dignity,” they said.

Homosexual sex is illegal in Malaysia, but being being gay itself is not punishable. The section of law that relates to homosexuality in section 377A which inherited from the country’s time as a British colony.

Those caught participating in same-sex sexual activity can face fines, caning and up to 20 years in prison. There are also penalties for lesbian activity. Islamic citizens may also be sent to separate Islamic courts for additional penalties. Malaysian LGBTIQA+ people often face discrimination and have few legal protections.