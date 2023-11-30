Malaysian state under fire for setting up ‘gay rehab centre’

The Malaysian state of Johor is under fire after setting up a rehab centre to “help deviants” get their lives back on track. One of the reason’s people may be sent to the centre is being in a same-sex relationship.

Speaking at the Johor state assembly on Wednesday, the state’s Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said 400,000 ringgit (AUD $130,000) had been allocated for the rehabilitation centre. The facility is due to be opened in July 2024.

“This rehabilitation centre is established … for them to get back on the right path,” Mohd Fared told the assembly, as reported by The South China Morning Post.

Aside from people who are gay, bisexual or transgender, the centre will also be used to educate people who follow religions not approved by the regional government.

Local LGBTIQA+ rights activists have criticised the move saying the centre is a government sanctioned conversion therapy operation. The idea that people’s sexuality can be changed via counselling or other methods has long been debunked.

OIP Staff

