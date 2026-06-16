Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Malaysian trio charged over Grindr related robberies

News

Three Malaysian men are facing charges after allegedly using dating app Grindr to rob and assault nine men in the southern city of Johor Bahru. The combined value of their robberies was RM315,220 (AUD 109,350) according to Free Malaysia Today.

Police arrested five men in relation to the string of assaults, but two of them will be exempt from prosecution after they agreed to give testimony against their alleged collaborators.

- Advertisement -

Police said the gang would use the app to target their victims, set up dates and then pick them up in a car. Once in a secluded space, another member of the gang would turn up and accuse them of partaking in indecent acts.

The victims would then be assaulted with mobile phones, jewelry and cash taken, and the robbers would force victims to give up their debit cards and the associated PIN, according to police.

Nine men aged between 25 and 40 reported the crime between January and May this year. Homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia, so there some concerns that many more people may have been victims but not reported it to the police due to the legal risks.

Latest

News

French parliament holds minute’s silence for teen killed in alleged homophobic attack

0
France’s National Assembly honours teen killed in Metz, as police investigate alleged homophobic motive and consider possible revised charges.
Culture

Singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma but still “very unwell”

0
Bonnie Tyler has emerged from a coma after surgery in Portugal but remains seriously ill, with doctors cautiously optimistic about recovery.
Culture

Madonna ramps up promotion of ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor II’

0
A new video, a live show and a sneak listen of a new track are adding to the Confessions II journey.
History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

French parliament holds minute’s silence for teen killed in alleged homophobic attack

0
France’s National Assembly honours teen killed in Metz, as police investigate alleged homophobic motive and consider possible revised charges.
Culture

Singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma but still “very unwell”

0
Bonnie Tyler has emerged from a coma after surgery in Portugal but remains seriously ill, with doctors cautiously optimistic about recovery.
Culture

Madonna ramps up promotion of ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor II’

0
A new video, a live show and a sneak listen of a new track are adding to the Confessions II journey.
History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Community

Final call for young people to help shape consent and sex education in Australia

0
Australian Human Rights Commission urges young people to join a national survey to improve consent education and reduce gender-based violence.

French parliament holds minute’s silence for teen killed in alleged homophobic attack

Graeme Watson -
France’s National Assembly honours teen killed in Metz, as police investigate alleged homophobic motive and consider possible revised charges.
Read more

Singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma but still “very unwell”

Graeme Watson -
Bonnie Tyler has emerged from a coma after surgery in Portugal but remains seriously ill, with doctors cautiously optimistic about recovery.
Read more

Madonna ramps up promotion of ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor II’

Graeme Watson -
A new video, a live show and a sneak listen of a new track are adding to the Confessions II journey.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture