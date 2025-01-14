Marcel Cole gets physical in ‘Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin’

Multi-disciplinary Canberra artist Marcel Cole is sharing his love of classic cinema this Fringe World season.

Raised in a family of performers and musicians, Marcel has always been surrounded by creativity. Now he’s taking a deep dive into the story of one of his greatest inspirations – Charlie Chaplin.

We asked the award-winning creator of The Ukulele Man what’s in store for his all-new physical comedy show Smile – The Story of Charlie Chaplin.

It’s not unusual for iconic performers to inspire Fringe World shows, but it’s not common that their careers began more than a century ago! What made you want to explore the life of Charlie Chaplin?

I just think he’s great! I’m a big Chaplin fan – he’s been a big inspiration for a long time – and there is so much to his life that most people don’t know about, and so he is perfect source material.

I was also in London a couple of years ago and saw a great physical theatre show… it was in the style of a silent film and none of the actors spoke a word. They had projected story cards and it all made perfect sense! The only thing letting it down was a lacklustre story line.

Ever since, I have wanted to do a silent film on stage but with a good plot, and the life of Charlie Chaplin is perfect!

Why do you think Chaplin’s legacy persists today?

I think in a big way the reason Charlie Chaplin, and Buster Keaton too, are still known today is because they were at their best when their art form (silent film) became obsolete. As a result, they are still the masters because just about no silent films have been made since.

Secondly, it’s very difficult to understand quite how popular Chaplin was. With the invention of film, and due to the absence of language barriers, for the first time ever a personality could become an international phenomenon almost overnight.

Within four years of making films, Chaplin had become the most famous man in the world and was more widely recognised than even Jesus Christ! There are stories of people in Ghana who spoke no English but as soon as the Little Tramp came onto the screen shouted “Charlie! Charlie!” I have heard it said that people like Charlie Chaplin are what you get when an intuitive artist meets a blossoming new art form.

Charlie Chaplin has got to be one of the most famous people ever, and legacies like that don’t get forgotten too easily.

Do you think his work still entertains modern audiences? Where should a wannabe fan start if they wanted to break into his catalogue of work?

Yes, I do. I love his films and I think they are remarkable in that they are still so entertaining today, more than a hundred years since many of them were released. That is perhaps one of the strengths of good silent films: their appeal is universal.

While they don’t have the special effects, crazy CGI or chiselled abs of many modern films, they cut to the core and tell a good story with simplicity and style, and by the end you don’t even notice that it’s black and white and that the characters haven’t spoke a word; they haven’t needed to.

My favourites are his full length silent films. I’d probably start with Modern Times, The Circus, The Gold Rush or City Lights; they’re all great. The Great Dictator is great too but there’s something special about the silent ones.

Chaplin himself said that The Gold Rush was his most perfect picture and the one he wants to be remembered by and so perhaps that would be the best to begin with: Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush, released exactly 100 years ago in 1925!

Many will recognise his iconic look, but there must be much we don’t know about the man behind the moustache?

Ah, well that’s the question, isn’t it. You’ll have to come and see the show!

For those who haven’t seen a Marcel Cole show before – what should we expect?

I would say to expect surprises but that kind of defeats the purpose haha, so instead I’ll say prepare to be entertained.

You’ll get a good story with lots of laughs and maybe even a tear or two. I hope to see you there!

Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin is running from 18 January – 2 February at Fringe World Festival across multiple venues. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au