Marina unveils new album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’

Marina is proud to announce today’s release of her eagerly anticipated new album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land includes the brand new single, Venus Fly Trap, available now at all digital platforms.

“Whatever you give life/you will get back,” sings Marina on the self-assured track, accompanied by a mesmerizing new official video which sees her surveying multiple eras of video vixens.



Marina will further mark today’s release with a global livestream concert event, Marina Presents Ancient Dreams Live From The Desert, hosted by the premium digital live platform, Moment House.

The one-night-only concert experience will see Marina and her band performing the new album in its entirety for the first time ever – along with some fan favorites – live in the remote California desert. A unique ‘Deconstructed Dreams Afterparty’ featuring a behind-the-scenes album breakdown by Marina and fan Q&A will accompany the stream, along with limited meet & greets and exclusive merch.

Marina Presents Ancient Dreams Live From The Desert will premiere June 13th at 7pm AEST, exclusively via Moment House, with broadcasts to various regions around the world including North & South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe, & Africa.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land marks Marina’s fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2019’s acclaimed Love + Fear.

The self-penned new album – which sees MARINA co-producing five tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and Grammy-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds) – includes such recently released tracks as Man’s World, Purge The Poison, and Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land.

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.