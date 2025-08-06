Marjorie Taylor Greene asks President Trump to pardon George Santos

Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has urged President Donald Trump to pardon disgraced politician and fraudster George Santos.

The MAGA aligned politician says the sentence handed down to Santos is excessive and she’s calling on President Trump to release him from prison and forgive his crimes.

- Advertisement -

In 2022 Santos became the first member of the Republican party, who had publicly shared that they were gay before being elected, to become a congressman.

Within weeks of his election however journalist delved into his past and discovered he’d made up major details about his past employment history and education.

George Santos also was accused of falsely linking himself to major events including the terrorist attacks on 9-11 and the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Then it was discovered that he’d been misusing funds raised for his election campaign.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

In late 2023 his colleagues expelled his from the chamber, and he was found guilty by a court of felony offences for identity theft, record falsification and wire fraud.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentences to seven years behind bars as well as being required to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution. He is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey.

Writing to the Office of the Pardon Attorney Taylor Greene said the court should have taken into consideration that Santos had no prior criminal record, she also claims that the former congressman is remorseful about his action.

Taylor Greene also claims knowledge of other members of congress who have “committed worse offences than Mr. Santos, yet have faced zero criminal charges.” but she does not provide any details of the crimes she claims knowledge of.

Prior to his sentencing Santos told The New York Times that he would not be asking the President for a pardon, but after the sentence was handed down he made a comment on a podcast saying “You bet your sweet ass I would”.

The President was asked previously if he would consider using his pardon powers in the case, he responded that nobody had asked him about the case.