Mark down April 6 in your calendar for International Asexuality Day

Get your diary out and mark April 6th as International Asexuality Day.

The day will be a coordinated worldwide campaign for advocacy, celebration, education and solidarity.

Asexuality Day celebrates the full asexual spectrum including asexual, greysexual, demisexual and all other ace identities, and is designed to promote the work of ace advocates in non-anglophone and non-Western counties.

People are encouraged to create events in their local area.

