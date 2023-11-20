Mark Gibson will take up new role as host of ABC Breakfast in 2024

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Respected journalist Mark Gibson will join ABC Radio Perth in 2024 to host their flagship Breakfast program.

Gibson who is well known from his many years at Channel Seven, was announced as the replacement for current Breakfast host Stan Shaw.

The broadcaster has been through several hosts for their breakfast program since Russell Woolf unexpectedly died in 2021. Tom Baddeley helmed the program in 2022, and Shaw took over at the beginning of this year.

Manager of ABC Radio Perth Danielle Benda said she was delighted that Mark had agreed to join the ABC Perth Team.

“Mark will bring great energy to Breakfast. He knows Perth, knows our issues and is very engaged in our community,” she said.

“He is curious about people and loves a chat and I know is really looking forward to getting to know our audience well as he keeps us company and brings us everything we need to know to get the day off to a good start.”

Gibson said he was really looking forward to the new year.

“To present ABC breakfast is a dream job and an absolute honour, especially when I think about some of the exceptional broadcasters who have gone before me.

“I intend to bring a mix of news, sport, music and fun to the breakfast show, keeping our listeners across everything happening in Perth and what matters to us here in WA.

“I love a great story and I firmly believe that everybody has one, so I really look forward to engaging with our audience and telling the stories of Perth in 2024.”

Aside from his 19-year stint at Channel Seven, Gibson ran for Lord Mayor of Perth back in 2020 and has been a regular fill-in presenter on 6PR.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.