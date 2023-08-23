Mark Latham quits One Nation citing concerns over financial impropriety

Mark Latham has announced he’s quitting One Nation and will sit as an independent in the New South Wales parliament.

Colleague Rod Roberts has also quit the party and will also sit as an independent, while One Nation’s third member in the New South Parliament Tania Mihailuk will remain with the party as their sole MP. Mihailuk was previously a member of Labor.

Latham and Roberts have accused the federal branch of One Nation of allegedly attempting to rot $270,000 of NSW electoral funding into the coffers of the federal branch. Federal leader Pauline Hanson and her Chief of Staff James Ashby has denied the accusation.

Tabling a letter to NSW Special Minister of State John Graham in parliament yesterday Latham levelled the accusation of financial impropriety. The matter has since been referred to the NSW Electoral Commission.

“I cannot remain a member as One Nation MP due to past attempts at defrauding the NSW election funds, and the appointment of a new state executive orchestrated to repeat these rorts,” Latham said after telling parliament he had confronted Hanson about about his concerns last year.

Latham’s resignation from the party comes after Hanson stepped in and removed his as leader of the party in New South Wales, citing poor performance at the last state election.

The pair have also had a public falling out over Latham’s controversial social media posts about independent NSW MP Alex Greenwich. Greenwich is currently suing Latham for defamation.

In media interviews last week Latham revealed that Hanson had refused to provide funding for his legal costs in the case, or allow him to launch appeals for support to the party’s supporters on a national level.

During an appearance on The Paul Murray Show on Sky News Senator Hanson said there was no truth the accusations from Latham and Roberts.

“I strongly deny them and it was said in Coward’s Castle” Senator Hanson said regarding their use of parliamentary privilege to make the accusation.

“This is sour grapes because the performance by Mark Latham in the previous state election, he was taken off as the leader of the party in New South Wales, it’s all sour grapes.” Senator Hanson said revealing she had not had any conversations with either MP for many months.

“He’s a person who thinks that he knows everything, you can’t talk to him, he’s actually wants to run the whole show himself, and it’s not on.” Senator Hanson said describing Latham. While she labeled Rod Roberts as “arrogant”.

Senator Hanson said rather than continuing on in the NSW parliament both Latham and Robert should resign. She also questioned why they were making their concerns public now, suggesting they should have reported them to the New South Wales independent commission on corruption years ago if they were legitimate concerns.

“I am the national president of this organisation. I will not be ignored. I will not be treated this way by someone with egos who think they can run the whole bloody show, that’s not what I’m about, and they both don’t like being stood up to by a strong independent woman that I am.” Senator Hanson said.

Speaking to Andrew Bolt, James Ashby said he rejected every single claim put forward by Latham and Roberts in the New South Wales parliament.

While the comments were made under parliamentary privilege Ashby alleged the letter from Latham had been made public prior to it being tabled in parliament. Ashby said he would be exploring his legal options in relation to the accusations that had been made.

