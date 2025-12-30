Entertainer Matt Lucas has been awarded an OBE in the United Kingdom’s New Year’s Honours.

The comedian and writer said when he first received the letter informing him of the news he scrutinised it closely thinking it might be a hoax.

“I’m still in shock. It hasn’t sunk in yet. I really wasn’t expecting it at any point,” he told the Press Association.

Lucas first came to prominence playing the character George Dawes on the British TV show Shooting Stars, before finding international fame alongside David Walliams through a series of comedy projects including the radio series and TV show Little Britain.

Since finding worldwide success on Little Britain Lucas has appeared in Doctor Who, taken to the stage in Les Misérables, published his autobiography and made the move into feature films. He’s also hosted several television programs, notably a stint on the popular show The Great British Bake Off.

He’s just one of a swag of well known Britons receiving honours this year.

Actor Idris Elba has been knighted, and there’s a damehood for writer and actor Myra Syal. Ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also join their ranks.

German born, British composer Max Richter was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE), alongside his own music he’s also scored many television series and films. Back in 2013 he chatted to OUTinPerth about creating his landmark work inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Writer Richard Osman, who is known for television work on Pointless, and House of Games, as well as hosting the podcast The Rest is Entertainment was awarded an OBE. In recent years he’s become one of the world’s top selling authors thanks to his First Thursday Murder Club series.

Actor Warwick Davis was also given an OBE. “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me and I’ve been in Star Wars.” he quipped after the news became public.

Comedian Bill Bailey was awarded an MBE, as was Wicked star Cynthia Erivo. Singer Ellie Goulding has been given an MBE for services to biodiversity and the climate. Goulding is a patron of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and and she was appointed a global goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme in 2017 and is now their global environmental ambassador.

British OM Sir Keir Starmer.

A toral of 1157 recipients have been awarded in the King’s New Year Honours. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said those acknowledged were the best of Britain.

“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.

“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.” the Prime Minister said.

Simon Millson, chair of the Kaleidoscope Trust was given an OBE for services to the LGBTQ+ community. Dr Jayne Margaret Ozanne, founder and director of the Ozanne Foundation can also add theltters OBE after her name for her services to religion and the LGBTQ+ community.

Also getting an OBE is Dr Alexander Rhys the founder of It Gets Better UK, recognised for services to Healthcare and to the LGBTQ+ community. Matthew Daniels from Birmingham, Andrew Mathias from Wales, Sandra McCourt from Scotland were also recognised, while David Sampson, the Deputy Director of the Baring Foundation was celebrated for his services to LGBT+ equality in the UK and overseas.

An OBE was also given to Anne Aslett, the Global Chief Executive Officer of The Elton John AIDS Foundation for services to HIV, healthcare, and equality in the UK and globally.