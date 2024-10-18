Matt Lucas reveals he’s heading to Australia for the ‘Les Misérables Arena Spectacular’

Matt Lucas as shared that he’s signed up to join the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular and the show will be coming to Australia.

The arena version of the much-loved musical is touring 15 countries including dates in Europe, the Middle East, Japan, and China.



This morning the Australian dates have been revealed with shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane only. The show will be at Sydney’s ICC Theatre from April 30, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena from May 14th and Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre from May 28th.

Lucas, famous for his roles in Little Britain and Doctor Who, previously played the character of Thénardier in a series of arena concerts held in London in 2010, before reprising the role in the stage production in the West End.

“I am delighted to be joining ‘Les Miserables – The Arena Spectacular’ for some of the shows in Sweden, Holland and Australia!” Lucas posted to Twitter revealing the casting news.

Already announced for the show is Michael Ball in the role in Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Emily Bautista as Eponine, and Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier. The major cast members will appear throughout the tour as their schedules allow, with some talented understudies also lined up.

Last week Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas raised concern over the large tours missing Perth off their itinerary, suggesting more needs to be done to bring to understand why shows are not being brought to the West Coast. Zempilas is running for the seat of Churchlands at the 2025 state election for the Liberal party.



OUTinPerth reached out Peter Collier the Shadow Arts Minister and asked what strategies at future Liberal government would take to bring more tours to Perth, but we did not receive a response.



We also contacted the City of Perth for a comment from the Lord Mayor. We were directed to the city’s events strategy online. A spokesperson for the City of Perth said the Lord Mayor was raising awareness about the issue.