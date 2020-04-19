Matt Lucas to host ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2020

Little Britain star Matt Lucas will replaces Sandi Toksvig as the co-host of the popular TV show The Great British Bake Off.

The announcement that Matt Lucas would be joining the show was made on social media last wee, Toksvig had announced she was stepping down from her hosting role back in January.

The long running show was hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc for the first seven years of it’s life. After the program switched from BBC to Britian’s Channel 4, Toksvig came on board as the host alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

In the post to Instagram Fielding runs through the show’s regular starting line announcement, with Lucas admitting he needs to practice more before the next series goes to air.

On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020

Since finding worldwide success on Little Britain Lucas has appeared in Doctor Who, appeared in Les Miserables in the West End, published his autobiography and made the move into feature films.

